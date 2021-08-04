REMINDER : Discover Burien’s first-ever Boulevard Park Block Party will premiere this Saturday, Aug 7, 2021, from Noon – 11 p.m.

This is a new event for 2021, and will be special for Boulevard Park.

“Please join the Boulevard Park community for great music, food, drinks, games, and more! We will end the day FEATURING THE 48 HOUR FILM FESTIVAL!”

Here’s the schedule:

Vendors (Noon to 7 p.m.), Bicycle Rides (Noon to 3 p.m.), Food Film Festival (10 p.m. to Midnight) Music (Noon to 10 p.m.)



Band Schedule:

Dusty 45s, 9 – 10 p.m. Boogie Boyz, 7 – 8:40 p.m. Acupulco Lips, 6 – 6:40 p.m. Lo-Liner, 5 – 5:40 p.m. Memphis Radio Kings, 4 – 4:40 p.m. The Grindylow, 3 – 3:40 p.m. Bürien, 2p – 2:40 p.m. Community Showcase, Noon – 1:40 p.m.



For more information and for tickets to the 48 Hour Film Festival please go to www.DiscoverBurien.org.

Here’s more info on the film fest:

The Seattle 48 Hour Film Project motivates hundreds of filmmakers each year to write, shoot, score, and edit a short film in two days.

The films will be screened at the Boulevard Park Block Party on Saturday August 7th and also the night before at the Discover Burien Drive-In.

The works these filmmakers produce under such creative and time constraints is nothing short of amazing and it’s the producers’ goal to reward this hard work.

Tickets and VIP Tickets are available for seating at the Boulevard Block Party as well as Sponsorship opportunities. Your sponsorship / tickets will help us reward the filmmakers’ work as well as create a richer experience for them and the audiences.

Bring your chair, blanket, and the entire family and enjoy a late night film festival in Boulevard Park.

Sponsors and Vendors are being sought as well – more info here:

WHAT: Boulevard Park Block Party & 48 Hour Film Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Noon – 11 p.m.

WHERE: 1832 S. 120th Street, Burien, WA 98168: