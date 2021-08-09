Summer is traditionally difficult for the regional blood supply, made worse this year by a severe national blood shortage.

Here’s more info from Bloodworks Northwest:

Although we are nearing the end of the season, we still have the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, bringing a greater potential of accidents and injuries requiring blood transfusions as people travel and head outdoors to enjoy the weather. Bloodworks is calling on anyone eligible to donate through Labor Day to make an appointment at our Donor Centers or Pop-Up Blood Drives to give blood. A safe and reliable blood supply for our community represents a three-to-four-day supply that must be ready for transfusion when illness or accidents strike.

“The next few weeks are a critical period to rebuild our blood supply so we can provide lifesaving transfusions to patients,” said Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, Bloodworks co-Chief Medical Officer. “We’ve been managing the blood supply shortage on a day-to-day basis since April through remarkably high hospital use of red blood cells and platelets. The need for Type O blood, the universal blood type, has hit the inventory especially hard, and donations are urgently needed.”

No matter the time of year, the need for blood remains constant. It takes 1,000 people of all blood types registering to give blood daily to meet local needs. Appointments across our region are slipping as donors busy with summer activities and vacations are not making their regular visits. In pre-COVID times, our supply would be able to recover from a crisis within a week from a strong response from our community. With reduced capacity due to social distancing, it will take weeks for our supply to recover.

“Donating blood takes about an hour, but it is an hour well spent,” said Vicki Finson, Bloodworks Executive V.P. of Blood Services. “Blood donations not only help those who have suffered trauma, but they also help those with cancer, surgery patients, premature babies, and others who cannot live without the support of blood donors. Scheduling your donation before or on Labor Day will prepare us to respond to any emergency in our community.”

Appointments can be made at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. Masks required. There is no deferral from donating if you receive the COVID vaccine. See COVID-19 safety measures.

Bloodworks Donor Centers and Pop-Up Blood Drives:

Appointments and information at BloodworksNW.org or 800-398-7888. All 12 Bloodworks Donor Centers will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. See our list of Donor Centers and Pop-Up blood drive locations this month, including Museum of Flight, Seattle Opera, West Seattle, Kent Station, Maple Valley, Mercer Island, Puyallup, Sammamish, Edmonds, Bainbridge Island, Shelton, Monroe, Mount Vernon, Chehalis, Battle Ground, Portland, Florence, Eugene, Springfield, Tualatin

Bellevue Center

1807 132nd Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98005

425-453-4200

1807 132nd Avenue NE Bellevue, WA 98005 425-453-4200 Bellingham Center

410 W Bakerview Rd., Suite 117

Bellingham, WA 98226

360-671-8848

410 W Bakerview Rd., Suite 117 Bellingham, WA 98226 360-671-8848 Central Seattle

921 Terry Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

206-292-6500

921 Terry Avenue Seattle, WA 98104 206-292-6500 Everett Center

2703 Oakes Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

425-740-2909

2703 Oakes Avenue Everett, WA 98201 425-740-2909 Federal Way Center

1414 S 324TH Street, B101

Federal Way, WA 98003

253-945-8660

1414 S 324TH Street, B101 Federal Way, WA 98003 253-945-8660 Lynnwood Center

19723 Highway 99, Suite F

Lynnwood, WA 98036​

425-412-1000 Olympia Center

1220 Eastside Street SE

Olympia, WA 98501

360-596-3950

1220 Eastside Street SE Olympia, WA 98501 360-596-3950 North Seattle Center

10357 Stone Avenue N.

Seattle, WA 98133

206-526-1970

10357 Stone Avenue N. Seattle, WA 98133 206-526-1970 Silverdale Center

3230 NW Randall Way

Silverdale, WA 98383

360-308-7340

3230 NW Randall Way Silverdale, WA 98383 360-308-7340 Tukwila Center

130 Andover Park E

Tukwila, WA 98188

206-241-6300

130 Andover Park E Tukwila, WA 98188 206-241-6300 Vancouver, WA Donor Center

9320 NE Vancouver Mall Blvd., Suite100

Vancouver, WA 98662

360-567-4800

9320 NE Vancouver Mall Blvd., Suite100 Vancouver, WA 98662 360-567-4800 Eugene, OR Center

2211 Willamette St

Eugene, OR 97405

541-484-9111

About Bloodworks Northwest

Bloodworks Northwest is backed by 75 years of Northwest history and 250,000 donors. It is local, nonprofit, independent, volunteer-supported and community-based. A recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Bloodworks serves patients at hospitals in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska — partnering closely with local hospitals to deliver the highest level of patient care. Comprehensive services include blood components, complex cross-matching, specialized lab services for organ transplants, care for patients with blood disorders, and collection of cord blood stem cells for cancer treatment. Bloodworks Research Institute performs leading-edge research in blood biology, transfusion medicine, blood storage and treatment of blood disorders. Patients with traumatic injuries, undergoing surgeries or organ transplantation, or receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders all depend on our services, expertise, laboratories and research. Blood donation appointments can be scheduled at bloodworksnw.org.

