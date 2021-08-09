REMINDER : After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular Three Tree Point Summer Art Market will be returning this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Saturday is your chance – from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – to meet the artists, discover unique and exclusive treasures, sip & shop and soak up the beauty of Burien’s enchanting Tree Three Point neighborhood.

The Three Tree Point Summer Art Market will “pop up” at 3713 SW 171st Street in Burien (map below) to delight shoppers looking for a host of high-quality artisan goods presented by the makers themselves. The majority of these items are not available anywhere else, so you will not want to miss this exclusive opportunity to acquire some personal treasures, or perhaps find a truly unique gift infused with an artist’s devotion to their craft.

As the organizer’s announcement states: “…inspired by the talented folks who live amongst us” you will not want to miss this exclusive opportunity to meet talented neighbors and celebrate their creations.

Come discover their works such as custom jewelry, pottery, mosaic design, beach glass work, baked goods and more.

The Art Market will be held at 3713 SW 171st Street: