SAVE THE DATE : Burien’s magical Arts-A-Glow Light Festival is back, and will light up downtown Burien on Saturday, Sept. 11, 20201, from 7 – 10 p.m.

Enjoy this unique opportunity to discover art all around Burien at this special, ‘glowrific’ downtown Art Walk.

Discover light installations and murals, visit a new night market and multiple museums, find art in businesses and yarn-covered trees with the B-Town Beat, and more.

“Help make the night festive by coming in costume and bringing your favorite lantern!”

Visit Burien businesses and restaurants! Use Burien Eat Streets, a fun interactive map to find the perfect dinner or snacks for your evening: https://magazine.burienwa.gov/burien-restaurants/

AND THERE IS MORE:

Take some time before the Glow starts (or on another day!) by visiting the Daylight Art Gallery at Dottie Harper Park (421 SW 146th) – Suzanne Tidwell presents Artificial Light, 12 trees dressed in whimsical sweaters. Display will be installed from mid-August through the end of September. Annex Park (425 SW 144th) – Christy Caravaglio will install a yarn installation of geometric star patterns on the chain link fence facing 4th Ave. Display will be installed September 11 and will be up for one year or more.



Downtown Storefront Art Windows—On-going:

Merrill Gardens Senior Living windows on 4th Ave SW between SW 150th-151st Streets Maverick Apartments Art Window at 6th Ave SW and SW 150th Street Highline Heritage Museum Display Window, 819 SW 152nd Street ( more info here ) And use the new Burien Public Art App to find murals, sculptures, and more, and participate in a short survey to help influence future public art! This Art is Made for Walking: A Public Art Scavenger Hunt August-October 2021 ( more info here ).



WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. 7–10 p.m. WHERE: New location – downtown Burien from 4th Ave SW to Olde Burien, SW 152nd and SW 153rd Streets and Town Square Park. INFO: Stay tuned to The B-Town Blog for more info, or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/4130470480371681/

Organizers will be following current Washington State and King County COVID Restrictions.

Event is hosted by the City of Burien.

“A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors and partners who help make this event happen! 4 Culture, Alaska Airlines, Discover Burien, B-Town Beat, Highline Heritage Museum, Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive, The B-Town Blog.”