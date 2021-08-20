Our warm, sunny summer days will soon be over, replaced by the rain, cold, and famous PNW gloom. But what’s the best way to feel all warm and fuzzy inside and brighten your day? Donating blood!

In honor of the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Burien, will host its 4th pop-up Blood Donor event in the Cultural Hall, Seattle Stake Center (14022 Ambaum Blvd. SW; map below) on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

“We anticipate low donor turnout over Labor Day weekend while families adjust to new school schedules,” organizers said. “Your donation is greatly needed and will help make up these blood collection losses!”

Masks and appointments required.

At the beginning of September find out Bloodworks Northwest’s “donate and win” donor incentive by checking back HERE.

For more about the safety of donating blood during the pandemic, eligibility, help booking your appointment and other information, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org.

Appointment link: https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=3955