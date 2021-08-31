Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help finding two suspects wanted on suspicion of breaking into a Burien church and stealing thousands of dollars worth of donations.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

“Now this is just real bad karma.

“City of Burien detectives are looking for two individuals responsible for breaking into a church and stealing thousands of dollars in donations.

“The burglars struck in the early morning hours of 08/14/2021 in the 1800 block of South 128th Street (map below). At approximately 12:43 a.m., a subject parks a grey Toyota passenger car near the entrance to the church. The person enters the church through the main doors and walks upstairs to a hallway door.

“The hallway door is locked and the subject cannot open it. The male leaves but comes back with another individual at 4:41 AM. This time, the subject is carrying what appears to be a crowbar. He manages to open the door and goes into the room where the safe is located. The pair use the crowbar to pry the safe from the wall. Unfortunately, the safe contained checks and cash donations totaling over $7,000.

“We are looking for any leads to help bring these two men to justice. It’s good karma if you report them.

“If you recognize either individual or know anything about this case, please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21025766.”