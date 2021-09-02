SAVE THE DATE : The Multi-Service Center’s ‘Helps Luncheon’ fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center.

The Helps Luncheon is a fundraiser to support MSC’s mission to “build a future without poverty by creating pathways to help, hope and dignity for our neighbors.”

“Your support truly makes an impact for those in our community who are facing barriers to achieving stability and their dreams.”

At this year’s luncheon, Keynote Speaker Omari Amili will share his personal story of overcoming adversity and you will hear how through your support MSC has directly impacted individuals and families in our community. Our third annual Help, Hope, Change award will be presented to a community leader or business that exemplifies MSC’s mission and has made a significant impact for those living in poverty in South King County.

This is a free event with a suggested donation of $100. Click here to register as an individual guest. Help us make this event a success by becoming a table captain and asking seven of your friends to join you or become a Pacesetter with an early gift of $250 or more. Sponsorship are also still available! Click here to download our sponsorship packet.

2021 Keynote Speaker: Omari Amili

Omari Amili is an author, speaker, and father of six from the Seattle area. Growing up in poverty, with parents battling addiction, Omari experienced homelessness, neglect, and chronic instability as a child. Unable to avoid the traps that come along with such an upbringing, he found himself traveling down the school-to-prison pipeline, ultimately convicted on 30 felonies for bank fraud. Upon his release, Omari began a life-altering journey that allowed him to climb from a GED to a Master’s degree from the University of Washington. His story is evidence that when provided with opportunity and resources, the tragic circumstances that result from poverty can be overcome with prosperity on the other side.

2021 Help, Hope, Change Honoree

Multi-Service Center is honored to present our annual Help, Hope, Change Award to Dan Bogart during the 2021 MSC Helps Luncheon. Dan is Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Division Director for Banner Bank, has more than 35 years of commercial lending industry experience. Prior to joining the Banner Bank team, Dan held the title of SVP Commercial Banking Team Leader/ Manager, team leader for Columbia Bank, formerly known as Pacific Continental Bank. Dan is committed to providing for his local community and has long history of supporting and creating change for our neighbors in South King County. Dan served as a board member at Multi-Service Center for 14 years and was a past President. Dan continues to be committed and active in the community he calls home with his wife Janelle. Dan is a proud member of the Rotary Club of Tacoma, living the motto of service above self. Dan now serves on the boards of YWCA of Tacoma, Pierce County and Ashley House of Federal Way, continuing his commitment to making our community a better place for all.

Missed last year’s 2020 MSC Helps Luncheon? You can still watch it below:

The Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center is located at 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way, WA 98003: