SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in SeaTac, Seattle, and the Central Area.

The first Open House has room to spare in a large 4-bedroom 2-bath home:

New flooring upstairs creates a charming light and bright space.

You’ll find new paint and a large kitchen perfect for expressing your internal chef.

The yard is a gardeners paradise.

Plantings galore and boxes already set for you to make it your own.

The newly resurfaced deck and rail make for a great space for having your morning coffee while you sit back and enjoy the view of the cascades.

You don’t want to miss seeing this one.

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 3: 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4: 1 – 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 17950 50th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $619,000 MLS Number: 1822973 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1961 Approximate House SqFt: 2,380 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Ceiling Fan(s) Dining Room French Doors High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – come see a Great Move-in Ready Hillman City 1900+SQFT 4-Bed 2.5 Bath house:

Extra Shelving and storage in Garage, Fire Place, Large Deck for BBQ and entertaining.

Easy Close Locations for Schools, Shopping, Bus Lines and Light Rail only 3-Min Drive to Beautiful Lake Washington and Seward Park, Swimming, Boating, Biking or Juist a Walk in the Park.

Close an Easy access to Sea-Tac Airport and Downtown Seattle.

4 Nice Size Bedrooms with Skylights in each bathrooms upstairs and hallway, Great Kitchen and family room with 2-Large Skylights.

All SS Appliance Stay along with Security System, Fully screen & Security Windows and Doors, Furnace Serviced 1-year ago, Water Heater less than 3-years old, Hardwood Floor & Very good Daylight in the house.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3936 S. Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $799,500 MLS Number: 1823443 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,910 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Bath Off Master Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

And finally, a fantastic Central Area Rooftop View Townhouse with Great Location close to parks and east city transit:

Calabria is a exciting complex of 5 townhomes in a practically perfect location!

Enjoy an easy commute close to freeways & close to downtown – simplify your life!

Stroll to bakery, coffee shops & restaurants & enjoy all of this convenience while being located on a quiet & peaceful dead end street.

You will appreciate the attention to detail in the design of these homes.

The rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying the city lights!

Location. Lifestyle. Layout. It’s all here at Calabria.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 2017 S. Main Street #B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $799,950 MLS Number: 1820915 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ductless HP-Mini Split Tankless Water Heater Concrete Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.