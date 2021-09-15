Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying this alleged purse thief suspect they say stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart at the Safeway on 1st Ave South:

Here’s more from the Sheriff’s Office:

“This fine gentleman stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart in Burien. Do you recognize him?

“On Sept. 9, 2021 at 2:02 p.m., a deputy responded to a theft at a grocery store located in the 12700 block of 1st Avenue South.

“The Burien deputy arrived and contacted the victim. She told him that she turned her back for only a moment while shopping. She soon discovered that her purse was missing from her shopping cart, but did not see who took it.

“An employee of the store later assisted in looking for her purse. It was eventually located on a shelf in another aisle, but her wallet was missing. The wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license, a credit card, and $180.00 in cash.

“Surveillance video captured the crime. As the victim is looking into a dairy case, the suspect walks by and looks down at the victim’s purse. While she had her back towards him, the suspect grabbed the purse and walked away quickly.

“Another camera catches the suspect in another aisle, rifling through the purse. He takes her wallet then stuffs the purse on a shelf. Another camera shows him leaving the store. He gets in to a gray sedan and drives away.

“The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, possibly of Asian- Pacific Islander descent. The gray vehicle he drives may be a Nissan Altima.

“If you recognize this individual, the Burien Police would like to hear from you. Please call our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21028423.”