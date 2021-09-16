Learn the steps to painting a spider at this Sunday’s online FREE art class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

The free art class will be held online this Sunday, Sept. 19, from 3-4 p.m.

“Join us as we talk all things arachnid! We’ll be learning how to use tempera paint while learning about our 8-legged friends.”

The class, suitable for all ages, will be taught by Naomi Benson.

The Burien Arts Association, the city of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA sponsor the FREE class.

Log on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170208057883.

