EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Transitions

By Andrea H. Reay

As so many businesses are faced with challenges related to workforce and staffing, the Chamber has also had to adjust and pivot to continue to serve the needs of our community.

To better serve our community, the Chamber has made new hires and implemented a structural shift in staffing to bring more efficiencies and we hope longevity and resiliency to our staffing plan long-term.

First, please welcome Samantha Le, who will be joining the Chamber as our Executive Vice President of Membership. As a refugee from Vietnam and with deep roots in South Seattle and Tukwila, her life experience will help guide and encourage our equity work and outreach to our BIPOC businesses. She earned her BA at Trinity Lutheran College and has been a key member of our Ambassador Committee. Her experience in sales, marketing, and project management make her the ideal hire to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the position to both grow membership and earned revenue as well as maintain relationships and support keep programming and marketing initiatives.

Second, please join me in welcoming Andrea De Jesus Infante Landin who will be starting a fellowship with the Chamber to serve as our Administrative Fellow. She is a recent graduate of the University De La Salle Bajio in Leon Mexico. As a native Spanish speaker, she will be instrumental in providing Spanish language assistance and outreach as well as offering key administrative support to staff while learning more about non-profit administration.

Finally, please join me in gratitude for our whole team as we work with diligence and dedication to have a smooth transition. Thank you for all your support and understanding as we move with speed and efficiency to implement these changes with the greatest success possible.

If you or your business is interested in receiving help or assistance with attracting new employees, or onboarding, the Chamber is here to help! Please reach out and let us know how we can help you meet your staffing needs.

This article was written by Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988.