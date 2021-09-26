A power outage impacted 6,694 customers in the Burien/West Seattle area around 1:30 a.m Sunday morning, Sept. 26, 2021.
Seattle City Light said they restored electricity to all customers at 11:36 a.m.
Cause of the outage has not yet been released.
We are experiencing an outage impacting 6,694 customers in West Seattle/Burien. No details are available just yet but we'll provide updates as soon as we can. You can also track our outage map: https://t.co/aGTP6vinbN
Thnx for your patience as we work thru this! More to come. pic.twitter.com/QS6lTorhnj
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) September 26, 2021
[Update 2:32 a.m.] The cause of the outage is still unknown but crews are in the area to assess the situation and make repairs. More to come as details unfold.
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) September 26, 2021
[Update 11:36 a.m.] Power has been restored to all customers from this morning’s West Seattle/Burien outage. pic.twitter.com/6H0HIOuUoj
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) September 26, 2021