Feeling like you need a change of scenery? Take a class with Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre!

“From tap dance to improvisation, we have something for all ages,” organizers said.

At this time, all classes will be held in-person at the Highline Performing Arts Center at 401 S. 152nd Street (map below).

Visit www.hi-liners.org for class descriptions, COVID-19 policies and procedures, and to register online.

Some classes start this week, so secure your spot today:

Footlights (ages 4-6):

Sept. 28-Dec. 14 Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.



Imagination Station (ages 6-8):

Sept. 28-Dec. 14 Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.



Musical Theatre Playhouse (ages 9-11):

Sept. 29-Dec. 15 Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.



Improvisation (ages 10+):

Oct. 1-Dec. 17 Fridays, 4:30-6 p.m.



Ballet Warm-up (ages 9+):

Oct. 9-Dec. 18 Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon



Dance for Musical Theatre (ages 9+):

Oct. 9-Dec. 18 Saturdays, 12:15-1:15 p.m.



Tap Your Talent (ages 9+):

Oct. 9-Dec. 18 Saturdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.



The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.

For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.