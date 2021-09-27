Feeling like you need a change of scenery? Take a class with Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre!
“From tap dance to improvisation, we have something for all ages,” organizers said.
At this time, all classes will be held in-person at the Highline Performing Arts Center at 401 S. 152nd Street (map below).
Visit www.hi-liners.org for class descriptions, COVID-19 policies and procedures, and to register online.
Some classes start this week, so secure your spot today:
Footlights (ages 4-6):
-
- Sept. 28-Dec. 14
- Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Imagination Station (ages 6-8):
-
- Sept. 28-Dec. 14
- Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Musical Theatre Playhouse (ages 9-11):
-
- Sept. 29-Dec. 15
- Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Improvisation (ages 10+):
-
- Oct. 1-Dec. 17
- Fridays, 4:30-6 p.m.
Ballet Warm-up (ages 9+):
-
- Oct. 9-Dec. 18
- Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon
Dance for Musical Theatre (ages 9+):
-
- Oct. 9-Dec. 18
- Saturdays, 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Tap Your Talent (ages 9+):
-
- Oct. 9-Dec. 18
- Saturdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities.
For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.