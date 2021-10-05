A Burien City Council Candidate Forum that had been planned for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in The Tin Room Bar & Theater’s 42-seat venue in Olde Burien has been canceled.

In a Tuesday (Oct. 5) email to candidates, Tin Room owner and organizer Danny House said “much thought and energy” went into the decision, but did not provide a specific explanation.

“We are disappointed and apologize for anyone’s time we took away,” House wrote, “but on the positive side it means we will all have a free evening to spend with family and friends.”

By way of The Tin Room, House first announced the debates in an Aug. 11 Facebook post in which he said masks would be mandatory inside the theater.

In late September, House announced that no more than five people – two candidates, a moderator, a live-streamer and someone tasked with sanitizing surfaces – would be allowed inside the theater at any given time.

In recent weeks, House had also been working to solicit questions focused on small business and crime, telling candidates in a Sept. 24 email that “We will not be straying from these two topics.”

This cancellation comes on top of a recent one announced by the League of Women Voters and King County Library Service for its forum, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

