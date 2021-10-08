SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Kent, Renton and Auburn.

The first Open House is beautifully crafted for entertaining and easy living:

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house has it all.

Great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors and vaulted entry.

This formal dining room and formal living room are adjacent the great room giving an extraordinarily rare opportunity for large gatherings or formal entertaining!

A large deck off the great room let’s you take the party outside.

The huge master suite is has a walk in closet and large 5 piece bath.

Fully fenced backyard with a dog run. 2 car garage.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 9: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 20835 103rd Court SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $612,000 MLS Number: 1848908 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1989 Approximate House SqFt: 2,220 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dining Room French Doors Jetted Tub Skylight(s)



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is an incredible open concept design:

Vaulted ceilings, engineered hardwood and tons of windows create a light and fresh feeling.

The gourmet kitchen has beautiful slab granite counters, stainless appliances and a large eating bar and soft close cabinets.

The dining room has a sliding door that opens on to the deck.

The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath.

3 addition bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The lower level is a large rec room with gas fireplace with siding door to the covered patio.

Two car garage, heat pump with A/C, tons of parking and a huge corner lot.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 9: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 10439 SE 194th Place, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $690,000 MLS Number: 1849088 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1967 Approximate House SqFt: 2,260 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Concrete Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Laminate Bath Off Master Dining Room High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House, surrounded by nature’s landscape, is a stunning 3,600 sq ft custom designed home that delivers a breathtaking backdrop for every season:

Soak in the territorial views and sound of serenity from your shy 2 acre lush lot in exclusive community of Hidden Canyon.

Stately approach up the private driveway leads to 4 car garage & room for RV parking.

Once inside, you’ll fall in love with the open and airy floorplan, dramatic ceilings & walls of windows.

Beautiful woodwork, attention to detail and high end finishes throughout.

Enjoy the convenience of a main floor master suite, gorgeous oversized work from home office, bonus room and a surprise wine cellar/tasting room in the basement.

Truly a one of a kind treasure tucked into a wonderful neighborhood!

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 10: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 28253 108th Avenue SE, Auburn, WA 98092 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,250,000 MLS Number: 1849063 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 4 Year built: 2000 Approximate House SqFt: 3,600 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Central A/C Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Wet Bar Wine Cellar Wired for Generator Bath Off Master Built-In Vacuum Dining Room French Doors Jetted Tub Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

