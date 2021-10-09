King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove – who represents District 5, which includes part of Burien – announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upthegrove, who was vaccinated in March, says he has been having “severe flu-like symptoms” and is quarantining at home.

He does not know how he contracted the virus, but has followed the public health guidelines by notifying anyone he was in close contact with for two days prior to the onset of symptoms.

His husband, who is a teacher for Highline Public Schools, has tested negative.

“I have been extremely ill for the last couple days with fever, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, and severe fatigue,” Upthegrove said in a Facebook post. “It has been so bad that I haven’t been able to sleep, and I feel absolutely miserable. I had hoped it was just the worst case of the flu I’ve ever had, but unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am SO thankful that I am vaccinated. Had I not been vaccinated, this could be so much worse, if not life-threatening. I encourage everyone to please get vaccinated.”

Information on where to get vaccinated can be found at this link: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/vaccine/distribution.aspx

Upthegrove, who is running for re-election, has cancelled all in-person events until at least Oct. 16.

