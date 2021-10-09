Make a Matisse this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. during the Burien Arts Association’s FREE online art class.

For this class students will be creating a Matisse Style Collage with basic shapes and colors.

“Join us as we explore and delve in to their life and history with art! If you live in the Burien area, supplies are available for those that need them.”

The class, open to all ages, is taught by JR Salter. You may preregister at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/187861016357.

Log on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/187861016357.

The weekly FREE classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

