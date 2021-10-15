SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend, in Burien, Kent and Seattle.

The first Open House’s garage and exterior have been upgraded in and out and top to bottom.

There is a remodeled kitchen with custom counters and cabinets, and the walls removed to create an open floor plan.

There are stainless appliances and the range, dryer and water heater are gas, with a newer gas furnace.

New drain lines have been installed and the laundry room is remodeled.

The electrical panel has been revamped and new lighting fixtures and outlets installed.

The two car shop/garage is completely renovated!

There are: new garage doors, entry door, separate elec panel, 60 gallon air compressor plumbed for air with multiple ports.

It has been insulated and painted.

It has overhead storage, work bench, ventilation and a stereo.

One of a kind.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 16: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 659 SW 132nd Street, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $519,900 MLS Number: 1848991 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1954 Approximate House SqFt: 1,456 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Range Oven Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – Space Space Space – this awesome home has room for it all:

Great open space in the living-room with a cozy fireplace and big front windows that let in loads of natural light.

Three large bedrooms upstairs and 2 down, this home even boasts a downstairs wet bar.

French doors lead out to an entertainment sized deck and large yard. It even comes with RV parking.

Newer roof installed in 2019.

It does need some finishing work downstairs so bring your paintbrush, toolbelt and your dreams and make this home your personal paradise.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 16: 10 a.m. – Noon



WHERE: 21605 104th Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $559,000 MLS Number: 1852591 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1962 Approximate House SqFt: 2,830 s.f.



FEATURES:

Forced Air Hardwood Laminate Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master French Doors Wet Bar



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a stunning remodel! This hidden treasure is nestled near a family-friendly park and is only a stone’s throw away to Hwy 509 & 99:

The features of your new home will surely amaze your family and friends while you entertain, inside or out.

This charming fully re-imagined rambler comes with a new kitchen, baths & flooring throughout.

The fresh coat of white paint allows for the sunlit rooms to shine brightly during the day.

This home also features a bonus family room with an elegant wood-burning stove for those chilly winter evenings.

You won’t want to miss the overly spacious driveway, two garages, and the secluded backyard complete with a large deck that is perfect for relaxing or enjoying barbeques with friends.

Welcome Home!

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 17: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 9045 3rd Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,999 MLS Number: 1851306 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1962 Approximate House SqFt: 1,710 s.f.



FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Hardwood Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a fantastic Central Area Rooftop View Townhouse with Great Location close to parks and east city transit:

Calabria is a exciting complex of 5 townhomes in a practically perfect location!

Enjoy an easy commute close to freeways & close to downtown – simplify your life!

Stroll to bakery, coffee shops & restaurants & enjoy all of this convenience while being located on a quiet & peaceful dead end street.

You will appreciate the attention to detail in the design of these homes.

The rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying the city lights!

Location. Lifestyle. Layout. It’s all here at Calabria.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 16: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2017 S. Main Street #B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $759,950 MLS Number: 1820915 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ductless HP-Mini Split Tankless Water Heater Concrete Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.