SPONSORED :

Gathering Place Foursquare Church invites one and all to a festive fall ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

They extend a wide welcome for this FREE community event, which will feature a bouncy house, hot dogs, games, a cake walk, decked-out cars, games, and more! Be sure to bring a bucket or bag for candy collecting.

And, since we all know it is better to give than just to receive, they will also kick off their Thanksgiving food drive that evening. They invite you to consider donating non-perishable foods for their ministry partners – Transform Burien. Foods that are most appreciated are listed below.

GIFT FOOD ITEMS NEEDED:

Boxed Mac & Cheese Boxed pasta Spaghetti sauce Diced tomatoes Canned tomato sauce Parmesan cheese Syrup Pancake mix Ground coffee (any brand) Jugs of apple juice Boxes of crackers Granola bars Campbell’s chicken noodle soup Campbell’s tomato soup Ketchup Soy sauce Applesauce Canned refried beans Canned beans (kidney and black) Canned tuna Canned vegetables (green beans, corn) Canned fruit (pineapple, pears, peaches, apricots, mandarin oranges) Cream of mushroom Cream of chicken French fried onions Evaporated milk



Don’t miss this great opportunity to have fun and do good in our community at the same time! The trunkin’ starts at 6:30 pm, so be sure to mark your calendar for October 29 and get ready for treats with nary a trick in sight!

Gathering Place Foursquare Church

17700 1st Avenue South

Burien, Washington

Call (206) 246-6222

https://gpfoursquare.org