From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

The Des Moines Police Department announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, 2021 that it has arrested Joshua D. Puloka (DOB: 06/07/1977), AKA Joshua Everybodytalksabout, after he turned himself in.

Puloka was booked into the King County Jail on three counts of murder and he is scheduled for his initial appearance in Superior Court this morning.

As we previously reported, Puloka is one two men police allege to have been involved with the Sept. 26 fatal shooting of three at La Familia Sports Pub.

The second – Demarcus L. Simmons (DOB: 03/05/1989), AKA “D NICE” (pictured below) – is still at large and wanted for Felony Assault.

Police add that members of the community should not attempt contact with Simmons.

If you know the whereabouts of Simmons, you are encouraged to contact the Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You may remain anonymous.