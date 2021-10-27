A law enforcement-involved shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2021 at a Safeway located at 27035 Pacific Highway South in Des Moines (map below).

Police say that a wanted suspect was shot and critically wounded after being located in the parking lot by a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Seattle Police tweeted that an SPD officer who was part of the investigation fired the shots.

Police said that no suspects are outstanding, no officers were injured and there were no other shooting victims.

No Des Moines Police Officers fired shots, Sgt. Scott Oak said.

The Safeway is located at 27035 Pacific Highway South:


 