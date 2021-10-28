SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, in Burien and near Shorewood.
The first Open House is an amazing townhouse just off a beautiful courtyard and private patio at Burien Town Square:
Greeted w/hardwoods & tall ceilings the main level offers a den, open concept kitchen/dining/living rooms filled w/light & views of distant Cascades, Mt Rainier & more.
Featured throughout are rich wood cabinets w/black granite counters. SS appliances, glass back splash & under cabinet lighting accent the kitchen.
Upstairs are two lg bedrooms with en suites & large closets, more storage & laundry. 2 parking & storage in secured garage.
Burien Town Square offers secured entry, community room, BBQ area, fitness room, courtyard & roof top garden space.
Minutes to airport, freeways, shopping, restaurants & the farmers market is literally just outside your door!
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Oct. 30: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 15100 6th Ave, SW #303, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
-
- List Price: $555,000
- MLS Number: 1857179
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year built: 2008
- Approximate House SqFt: 1.481 s.f.
-
INTERIOR FEATURES:
-
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Cooking-Gas
- Dryer-Electric
- Ice Maker
- Washer
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- RangeOven
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:

The final Open House is priced to Sell!
Beautiful Remodel to Bungalow with Master Suite Addition.
All the Hard Work is Done, New Electrical, Roof, Windows, Plumbing, Siding, Range & Refrigerator.
Original Charm of Cottage Retained. New Outdoor Patio and Storage Shed, Raised Planting Box Ready for Your Inspiration.
Yard is a Blank Slate with Front Yard Gravel Driveway, Fire Pit and Mature Tree.
Back Yard Could be Your New Oasis!
Close to All Transportation, Shopping and Schools.
WHEN:
-
- Friday, Oct. 29: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 2413 SW 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $485,000
- MLS Number: 1857183
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1930
- Approximate House SqFt: 954 s.f.
- Lot Size: 5,680 s.f.
FEATURES:
-
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Bath Off Master
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dryer
- RangeOven
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:

