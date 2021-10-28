Highline Public Schools is updating its music instructional materials, and its Instructional Materials Committee (IMC) is asking the community to be part of the process.

“Join an adoption committee of staff, families and community members. Additional opportunities for staff and community input will be shared later this fall and winter,” organizers said.

The adoption committee identifies criteria and reviews materials, including alignment with standards and bias review, with a goal of identifying high-quality, culturally-responsive materials in the spring.

Community members, including families and students, can apply to a part of the committee here.

But you’d better act fast – the deadline to submit is this Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

For any questions about the music adoption team selection process, please contact Highline’s IMC chair Bernard Koontz.

