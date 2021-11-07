A Veterans Day event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the preservation of Des Moines Memorial Drive.

The event will be at the former Sunnydale Elementary School (map below).

During the ceremony, attendees will join in a national bell ringing at 11:11 a.m.

The history of Des Moines Memorial Drive will be presented to attendees and indoor exhibits will be available for people to learn more.

Des Moines Memorial Drive was created in 1921 to honor World War I soldiers. It is an eight-mile stretch of road that cuts through several Highline Communities including SeaTac. In 1921 over 1,400 elm trees were planted in honor of Washington citizens who dies serving in WWI. The counsels of England, France, Italy and Belgium attended that original ceremony as well as two French Generals.

The Drive runs through three cities and King County. These jurisdictions, veterans groups, historical societies, and citizens came together to craft a plan to restore the honor of this road dedicated to World War I fallen.

Refreshments will be provided.

This event is sponsored by the Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association.

The former Sunnydale Elementary School is located at 15623 Des Moines Memorial Drive:



