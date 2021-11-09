Local non-profit Youth Experiential Training Institute – aka Y.E.T.I. – has partnered with LibTech and Seattle Muralist ‘Henry’ to produce a charity ski, based on LibTech’s battle tested designs.

These unique skis are being sold as a fundraiser for the youth group.

“These babies are legendary LibTech freeride skis with exclusive ‘hang on the wall’ artwork,” organizers said.

These all mountain skis utilize LibTech’s patented Magne-traction tech.

“With Magne-traction you will slay the powder and lay deep carves on the groomers; all will this single-ski quiver.”

“So go ahead, treat yourself to a collector’s item that performs as great as it looks. You can feel good about the fact that half of your investment will be going to support Y.E.T.I. youth on their own outdoor adventures.”

All proceeds go to charity (more than 50% of purchase price).

Crystal Mountain has updated their lodges with new Henry murals.

“This is going to be a hot ski this winter. Very limited production run.”

A Charity Ski Release Party will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Smarty Pants in Georgetown for ski purchasers only.

For more info, or to order, visit:

“You can feel extra good about buying new skis this year.”

