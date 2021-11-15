Discover Burien’s Holiday Cookie Crawl is one of B-Town’s Sweetest Traditions and it returns to town on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Guests will start their Cookie Crawl at Discover Burien (611 SW 152nd Street) where you’ll receive a reusable bag and a map to all the nearby locations offering your sweet treats to-go. Tickets are $20 and we’ll only be selling 100 of them so scoop them up NOW to make sure you’re part of the fun. Check in at Discover Burien any time from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. but give yourself ample time to crawl around town, shop, dine and more! Businesses stop offering cookies at 3 p.m. and you must present your ticket to receive a cookie at each location.



More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org/holiday-cookie-crawl

Discover Burien is located at 611 SW 152nd Street: