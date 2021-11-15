Discover Burien’s Holiday Cookie Crawl is one of B-Town’s Sweetest Traditions and it returns to town on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
-
- Guests will start their Cookie Crawl at Discover Burien (611 SW 152nd Street) where you’ll receive a reusable bag and a map to all the nearby locations offering your sweet treats to-go.
- Tickets are $20 and we’ll only be selling 100 of them so scoop them up NOW to make sure you’re part of the fun.
- Check in at Discover Burien any time from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. but give yourself ample time to crawl around town, shop, dine and more!
- Businesses stop offering cookies at 3 p.m. and you must present your ticket to receive a cookie at each location.
More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org/holiday-cookie-crawl
Discover Burien is located at 611 SW 152nd Street: