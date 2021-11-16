SPONSORED :

Boulevard Park Place Crafters Raise More Than $2,600 For Local Charities

Boulevard Park Place Sewing & Craft Club hosted a Fall Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in the community multi-purpose room.

With nearly 100% of residents fully vaccinated and masks required for attendance, attendees enjoyed its first large-scale event in more than a year and a half. A variety of homemade soup and bread was served making it a great reunion of long-time friends and meet new residents to the community.

Twenty quilters, painters, card-makers, seamstresses, woodworkers, jewelry makers, and other crafters donated items for sale. All proceeds from the event benefited Habitat for Humanity: Burien Affordable Housing Project, Rainier Symphony, and Hospitality House. Highlights of the event included a quilt raffle and music by BPP residents. More adventurous souls enjoyed a bowl of famous Road Kill Chili, made by BPP’s owner and general manager, Ron Steinman.

Boulevard Park Place is a retirement community for active seniors on ten beautifully landscaped acres in Burien. It has been owned and operated by the Steinman family since it was built more than 25 years ago. Boulevard Park Place is more than just a great apartment community with lots of amenities, it is a place where lifelong friends are made and you are treated like family. To learn more about this unique retirement experience, visit http://www.boulevardparkplace.com or call 206.243.0300 for a tour.

Boulevard Park Place Active Retirement Community

2805 South 125th Street

Burien, WA 98168 Phone: 206-243-0300 Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.boulevardparkplace.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoulevardParkPlace

