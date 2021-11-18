Burien non-profit Para Los Niños’ Unidos 2021 Virtual Gala will be held online this Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

“We can’t wait to ‘see’ each other to share with you the great things Para Los Niños has accomplished this year.”

In preparation for Saturday’s event, update your information and credit card on the Auctria Auction site, in this way, you will be ready to participate in the silent and live auctions.

The silent auction will open up Saturday at 3 p.m. and it will close at 11:59 p.m.

You can browse the Auction Catalog now to see what it is in store for you.

If you prefer to send a donation, you can do so on the PLN website: https://www.plnwa.org.

“Mil gracias for your generosity and support for Para Los Niños.”

PLN Unidos Virtual Gala starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov 20, 2021. You will be able to join the event 15 minutes before via Zoom. We will email you the Zoom link Saturday morning. Download the Zoom app from www.zoom.us.



