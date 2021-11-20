A felony hit-and-run collision seriously injured one and closed the northbound lanes of SR 509 just south of S. 128th Street in Burien (map below) Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Troopers say a pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder of northbound SR 509 just south of S. 128th Street when a vehicle passed traffic on the right and struck them. The victim came to rest in the right lane while the suspect vehicle continued and exited to S. 128th Street.

The victim was transported to the Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck with a blue tarp, troopers said.

Northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour as troopers investigated, but reopened shortly after 11 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said.

#Update. Roadway is clear. On scene investigation complete. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 20, 2021