String painting techniques and fun anecdotes will fill the hour of art and learning at this Sunday’s free online art class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

This promises to be a fun class led by JR Salter – “come ready to make a mess.”

This class is geared towards children but open to all ages.

To participate, log on this Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/219754791497

You can also use the same link to preregister for the class.

The FREE Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

