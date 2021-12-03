REMINDER : Santa Claus is coming to the Tin Room Bar & Theater this Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

For the second year, the Tin Room will be hosting a community event with FREE Santa Photos, a Food Drive benefitting the Highline Area Food Bank, and an Artisan Gift Market supporting local artisans.

Bring a non-perishable donation for the Highline Area Food Bank and receive a FREE Santa photo in return! After your photo browse the curated artisan gift market featuring local small businesses.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Artisan Market Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Santa Photo Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



WHERE Tin Room Bar and Theater, 923 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien (map below).

We will be following any then-current COVID regulations for participation. Current regulations require participants to bring proof of full vaccination OR a negative test to enter.

For the most up-to-date event news and details, see the event page on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/364733702067730

For questions, contact Rose at [email protected].