In an effort to slow down the transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the City of Burien announced Tuesday that it will be closing city buildings to the public starting Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

“We are making this decision in order to protect the health of our employees and the public,” said Brian J. Wilson, Burien City Manager.

Some city services will be available via the city’s website, email, or telephone at (206) 241-4647.

On Jan. 4, 2022, city leadership will reassess whether to re-open buildings to the public.