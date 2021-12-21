By Nicholas Johnson

As Burien City Manager Brian Wilson’s last day looms, the city council has taken its first step toward finding his replacement.

The council voted unanimously Monday evening (Dec. 20, 2021) to put out a call for consultants capable of leading the city’s search for a new city manager. Based on proposals received by Jan. 14, 2022, the council will select an executive search firm by late February. The council hopes to select a new city manager by the end of May.

In the meantime, an interim city manager will take over for Wilson, who announced in November that he would resign effective Jan. 15, 2022. The council is set to appoint an interim city manager during its Jan. 10 meeting after three newly elected councilmembers take their seats.

As part of its 2021-2022 mid-biennium budget, adopted Dec. 6, the council has set aside $70,000 to hire a consultant.

In November, the council approved a 6.3 percent cost-of-living salary increase for the city manager in 2022, bringing that position’s base salary up to $207,072 from $194,800.

Beyond leading the recruitment process and helping the city council select finalists, the chosen consultant may also assist in the negotiation of an employment contract with a new city manager.

