At Noon this Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, a bunch of hearty – and perhaps foolish – locals will run and plunge into the frigid waters of Puget Sound in Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood to welcome in the New Year.

The event will be held at the south beach in Three Tree Point (map below) at Noon – snow, rain, clouds, wind chill, ice storm or sun – and as usual will involve a costume contest.

Participants are strongly encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, staying in small groups and spreading out responsibly.

Other precautions include wearing some kind of footwear to protect your soles from sharp rocks and shells, bringing big towels or blankets for afterwards, as well as plenty of courage and joy.

Weather forecast for New Year’s Day is:

“Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38.”

COSTUME CONTEST

And did we mention the costume contest? Wear something waterproof (this contest is for plungers only) fun, funny, festive or appropriate to the times we live in. A winner of the coveted Polar Bear Plunge trophy will be determined by a small group of organizers.

LIVESTREAM INFO

We plan on live-streaming video of this fun event, starting just before Noon on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 on our Facebook page – be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live.

Here are videos of the most recent plunge, held Jan. 1, 2020 (last year’s event was canceled):

One location to meet before and/or after is at the newly-reopened historic Three Tree Point Store, located at 16957 Maplewild Ave SW. More info here: https://www.threetreepoint.store.

Three Tree Point’s south beach is located at the intersection of Maplewild Ave SW and SW 172nd Street (be sure to get there early though as parking is limited):