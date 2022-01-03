The application window for Highline Public Schools’ secondary schools of choice is Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, 2022, the district announced this week.

“Students and families are encouraged to find the best fit.”

Space is limited. A lottery process is used when applications exceed capacity. The lottery will take place on March 1. Full lottery results, including waitlist order, will be posted as a news story on the district and choice school websites on March 3 by end of day.

Highline’s Promise is to know every student by name, strength and need so they graduate prepared for the future they choose. One way they do that is by offering schools that match student needs and interests. Secondary students have the opportunity to attend their neighborhood school or apply to a school of choice. Choice schools include six high schools and three middle schools.

Students and families apply online for schools of choice. Learn more at highlineschools.org/schoolsofchoice.

Here’s more info from the district:

Big Picture Middle and High School

Applications are open to incoming 6th- through 12th-grade students.

Big Picture starts with student interests and builds the whole curriculum around them. Students create their own learning plan. Most learning happens through projects. Students work closely with a small advisory group that stays together multiple years. Two days a week students pursue internships.

Learn more and apply

CHOICE Academy

Applications are open to incoming 6th- through 12th-grade students.

CHOICE Academy provides a small, welcoming learning environment with rigorous and relevant curriculum in a family-style school setting. The school offers traditional instruction in the morning with opportunities for off-site, independently-developed electives in the afternoon.

Learn more and apply

Highline Virtual Academy

Applications are open to incoming 6th- through 12th-grade students.

Highline Virtual Academy is an all-remote school. Students who thrive in independent, online learning are good candidates. Staff build relationships and engage students in social-emotional support through advisory, one-on-one experiences and small group support. Student leaders are building opportunities for students to connect through clubs and other experiences.

Learn more and apply

Maritime High School

Applications are open to incoming 9th- and 10th-grade students.

Maritime High School is a new small high school. The school connects students to project-based learning centered on the environment, marine science and maritime careers.

Learn more and apply

Raisbeck Aviation High School

Applications are open to incoming 9th- and 10th-grade students.

Raisbeck Aviation offers a specialized curriculum focused on aviation- and aerospace-related topics. Students who are motivated to pursue a science, technology, engineering or math education and career pathway related to aviation, aerospace and space exploration are ideal candidates.

Learn more and apply

International Baccalaureate

Applications are open to incoming 9th- through 11th-grade students.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is an internationally-recognized, college-prep program emphasizing the development of independent learners, critical thinkers, and strong writers with a global perspective. The program is located at Mount Rainier High School.

Learn more and apply

Neighborhood Schools

Evergreen High School, Highline High School, Mount Rainier High School, Tyee High School

Cascade Middle School, Chinook Middle School, Glacier Middle School, Pacific Middle School, Sylvester Middle School

All neighborhood schools offer a variety of challenging coursework, taught by highly-skilled teachers, with electives to enhance the learning experience. Get to know your neighborhood school—explore its website and all it has to offer.

Find your neighborhood school