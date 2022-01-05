The Highline Public School website is down today (Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022) due to an issue with their provider, and the district is asking us to post the agenda for tonight’s Highline School Board meeting.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m., and can be viewed via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda here (PDF file).

Highline School District #401 Board Meeting

The Highline Public Schools Board of Directors will hold a regular scheduled Board Meeting on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Office Building located at 15675 Ambaum Blvd SW Burien, WA 98166. This meeting can also be viewed via Zoom, https://highlineschools.zoom.us/j/99245096807?pwd=RFVhdFBVM1NFS1BNTXNVa2oxdlhBQT09

Passcode HPS010522: or dial in 1-669-900-6833 Webinar ID: 992 4509 6807

To best view the meeting, you must have the current version Zoom Client.

Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s statewide indoor mask mandate, mask must be worn indoors by all regardless of their vaccination status. For more information, here is a link to the Department of Health Order related to Statewide Face Coverings.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Norms

Be Present Respect Different Opinions Easy on People, Hard on Ideas Be as Concise as Possible Enable All Opinions to be Heard Assume Best Intentions Seek to Understand and then be Understood



Call to Order1.1. Welcome

1.2. Pledge of Allegiance

1.3. Swearing in of re-elected School Board Directors 1.4. Roll Call

1.5. Election of New Board Officers

1.6. Call for Changes or Additions to Agenda Recognition2.1. Proclamation – School Board Appreciation Month Superintendent’s Update3.1. Superintendent’s Comments School Board Reports 4.1. Superintendent Search Update 4.2. Legislative Report 4.3. Director Reports Consent Agenda5.1. Approval of Minutes for December 15, 2021, Board Meeting.

5.2. Approval of Accounts Payable Vouchers, Director Howell and Director Bradford

5.3. Personnel Report

6. Items Removed from the Consent Agenda

7. Action Items

7.1 Revision to Board Policy 2418 Waiver of Graduation Requirements Approval of this motion would approve the revisions to Policy 2418.

8. Introduction Item

8.1 Ratification of the Memorandum of Agreement to the 2019-22 Collective Bargaining Agreement between Highline School District and Teamsters Local 763 Union representing Safety Officers, Safety and Security Officers, Campus Security Officers, and Substitute Employees (T1), extending the current agreement through August 31, 2024.

Approval of this motion would approve the negotiated memorandum of agreement between Teamsters Local No. 763 Union representing Safety Officers, Safety and Security Officers, Campus Safety Officers and Substitute Employees (TI) extending the 2019-22 collective bargaining agreement with agreed upon modifications through August 31, 2024.

Items added to the Consent Agenda

Adjourn

