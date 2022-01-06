Do you know a great Highline Public Schools employee – such as a teacher, principal, counselor, bus driver, custodian, or other staff member – who deserves recognition?

If so, now is your chance to nominate them for a 2022 Gold Star Award from the Highline Schools Foundation, with nominations opening this Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Each year, the Foundation solicits nominations from community members, district staff, and parents/guardians for their annual Gold Star Awards. These awards serve as an opportunity to honor those in Highline schools and community who inspire us, show outstanding support of education, and live out the district’s commitment to know every student by name, strength, and need.

The Foundation is seeking nominations for all award categories, including:

Outstanding Teacher – Highline teacher of any grade level, with 3 or more years of teaching experience, working directly with students. Outstanding Rookie Teacher – Highline teacher of any grade level, with less than three years of experience, working directly with students Outstanding Professional Staff – Highline staff member with specific educational or career credentials. Examples include therapists (speech, occupational, etc.), counselors, social workers, and more. Outstanding Classified Staff – Highline hourly employees working full- or part-time in a variety of positions. Examples include paraeducators, student aides, transportation staff, custodial staff, school office staff, and more. Outstanding Administrator – Highline staff who manage programs or schools within the district. Examples include principals and assistant principals, executive directors, department heads (IT, Operations, Facilities, etc.), and more. Outstanding Volunteer – Any individual who serves Highline Public Schools in a volunteer capacity, such as PTSA members, zoning and building committee members, and more. Outstanding Alumni – A graduate of one of Highline’s schools who has made significant contributions to society and the Highline community. Past winners include business owners/leaders, politicians, artists, community organizers, and more.



The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. More information about the Gold Star Awards and a link to submit a nominee can be found on the Highline Schools Foundation’s website at https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/gold-star-awards/.

Winners will be selected and celebrated at the Gold Star Bash, tentatively scheduled for March 24, 2022, and announced at our 2022 Gold Star Breakfast on April 14, 2022.

About the Highline Schools Foundation

Since 1999, the Highline Schools Foundation has worked to support the students, families, and staff of Highline Public Schools by uniting community support for innovative and equitable learning across Highline Public Schools. We are the only non-profit organization which supports all schools in the district and serves families and students living the Highline community, including Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and White Center. The foundation is funded solely by private contributions and operates separately from Highline Public Schools.

For more information about the Highline Schools Foundation, please visit www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org.