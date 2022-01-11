Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 in Burien.
Police say that at just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 12400 block of First Avenue South (map below).
Reports are that a male victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.
A shooting suspect has not yet been found.
Police closed the southbound lanes of First Ave South near the home during the investigation.
