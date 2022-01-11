Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 in Burien.

Police say that at just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 12400 block of First Avenue South (map below).

Reports are that a male victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

A shooting suspect has not yet been found.

Police closed the southbound lanes of First Ave South near the home during the investigation.

🔫

DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ BAZLAK TOWNHOMES #1, 12446 1ST AVE S #1, BURIEN. Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): E319, E318, B328, M4I, M4, MSO1, UFBC, UFINFO, UFCH, MSO1I#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) January 11, 2022 Shooting in Burien, King County Police are investigating. They say no threat to the public. Impacting SB 1st Ave. pic.twitter.com/uKrnp2noH4 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) January 11, 2022 Deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Burien. #FOX13 https://t.co/lXRPkkCNfg — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) January 11, 2022