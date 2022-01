Grace Church will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death.

The group meets on Saturdays, starting Feb. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Classes end April 30, 2022.

There is a one time charge of $20 for your journal.

Please contact Debbie Bacon at (509) 560-3414 for more information.

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98146