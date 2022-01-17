On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, The Seattle Times published a story outlining additional domestic violence allegations against Des Moines City Councilmember Anthony Martinelli, including charges made by Burien City Councilmember Cydney Moore.

As The Waterland Blog previously reported, Martinelli was arrested Oct. 22, 2021 on suspicion of six domestic violence-related offenses – including harassment, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault – stemming from three incidents dating to Dec. 2020. He was jailed at the SCORE South Correctional Regional Jail in Des Moines and released Oct. 26.

Citing a Tukwila police report, a Des Moines police report and several text-message threads, Des Moines City Prosecutor Tara B. Vaughn alleged in her motion that Martinelli assaulted his partner in the presence of their young child in December 2020, and threatened to kill his partner in March 2021 and again in August 2021.

Shortly after those allegations were released, then-Des Moines Mayor Matt Pina issued a statement calling for Martinelli’s resignation, and the council also voted to censure him.

The Times’ new report includes new allegations from two of Martinelli’s former partners – Burien City Councilmember Cydney Moore and Kayla Wolfe – read the full story here.

The Times story says that “Martinelli has entered a plea of not guilty and he continues to maintain his innocence.”

Here’s Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney’s full statement:

“I am deeply concerned of the recent news outlining additional domestic violence allegations against one of our Des Moines City Councilmembers.

“As I stated from the dais during the censure process last year, this type of conduct is serious and cannot be ignored. Mr. Martinelli must realize he cannot continue to lead this community on council. The correct course of action for anyone under these circumstances is to resign such position immediately. This is best for the victims, the city and himself.

“I applaud the individuals who came forward and can only imagine the difficulty they must have endured to do so.

“Domestic violence is a severe social problem significantly impacting the abused, family members, and the community at large. This community cannot tolerate such actions.”

– Matt Mahoney

Mayor

Des Moines City Council