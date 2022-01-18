EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : Learn about local crime and fire/emergency issues at the Burien District Roundtable this Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from Burien Police Chief Ted Boe, Fire Chief Mike Marrs and others.

This online/virtual event sponsored by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is free, and starts at 7 p.m.

The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

SPEAKERS:

Burien Police Chief: Ted Boe Burien Fire Chief: Mike Marrs LEAD Project Manager for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program in Burien: Aaron Burkhalter



AGENDA:

7:00: Chamber Welcome 7:05: Chief Marrs 7:25: Q and A with Chief Marrs 7:35: Chief Boe 7:55: Q and A with Chief Boe 8:05: Aaron Burkhalter 8:25: Q and A with Aaron 8:30: End of Event



