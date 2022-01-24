King County Executive Dow Constantine on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 announced $23.4 million in funding awards to local organizations around King County – including in Burien and White Center – to create housing opportunities for hundreds of local individuals.

The seven projects were awarded funds in late December 2021 through King County’s Housing Finance Program (HFP), within the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS).

Each project will bring new construction or preservation of affordable rental homes, totaling 409 units located in Seattle, east King County, and south King County. All the units will house low-income individuals or families, with half providing housing to previously homeless households and 25 units serving domestic violence survivors and their children.

The grants include over $5 million for DESC’s proposed affordable housing development in Burien that will create 95 units of supportive housing for vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

It also includes over $3 million for a redevelopment of the White Center Hub, which will provide 76 units of affordable housing as well as commercial space to house a community center and event space for programming.

The White Center Hub project will also receive King County Climate Equity funds to incorporate deep green elements and systems – including non-toxic and sustainable building materials, a solar photovoltaic system, and green roof – to provide healthy homes for residents, reduce resident utility costs, and mitigate long-term climate impacts. The project plans to start construction in 2022.

Other program recipients, including Community Roots Housing and White Center Community Development Association (WCCDA), were awarded funds for the White Center HUB to redevelop surplus County property – subject to King County Council approval – and create 76 units of affordable housing including larger units desired by the community to house multi-generational households. It will also provide priority community benefits through commercial space that will house a community center and event space, primary care services, and educational programming.

“Our region must continue to invest in more sustainable, affordable housing, and these projects will open doors for people around King County,” Constantine said. “The recipients of these awards are doing critical work to advance equitable, community-driven development. The projects mitigate displacement pressures and provide more people with a safe place to call home.”

Here’s more from the county:

“Throughout King County we’re all aware of the importance of housing for all and this award being given to White Center is extremely important to ensure that families have an opportunity to accessible housing,” said Sili Savusa, Executive Director, White Center Community Development Association. “This housing project will be built in an environment where families can connect to other resources so families and communities can thrive! We’re so thankful of our partnership with King County and committed to living out the values of equity and social justice in this work with White Center community”.

“I am thrilled that the county can use this impactful and innovative program to ensure more of our friends and neighbors can have a vibrant, affordable place to call home,” said King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. “The White Center HUB project is an exciting and innovative project that will bring together housing, community, and green building practices, and DESC Burien will provide needed housing in a thriving city. These communities, and others across the county, will only be made stronger with this investment.”

Awardees Selected

Contracts will be coordinated through DCHS, Housing, Homelessness and Community Development Division. The following organizations and projects are receiving funds:

Downtown Emergency Service Center, Burien – $5,276,651 An affordable housing development in Burien that will create 95 units of stable, supportive housing for vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.



Community Roots Housing / White Center Community Development Association, White Center – $3,250,000 A redevelopment of the White Center Hub will provide 76 units of affordable housing as well as commercial space to house a community center and event space for programming.



LifeWire, Bellevue – $4,300,000 A rehabilitation of a property in Bellevue will provide 25 units of emergency shelter and transitional housing for domestic violence survivors and their children who are coming out of homelessness or are at high risk of homelessness.



Community Roots Housing / YouthCare, Seattle – $1,221,761 A redevelopment of a mixed-use building that will include 84 low-income housing units as well as an education and employment academy for young people who have experienced homelessness.



Horizon Housing Alliance, Kirkland – $6,100,000 The 40 units of homeless and extremely low-income housing provided within Totem Lake will be part of a larger development that will include new construction of an additional 470 units of transit-oriented development workforce housing.



Friends of Youth, Kirkland – $1,806,800 An existing 8-unit apartment complex will be renovated to include housing for 14 low-income young adults.



Renton Housing Authority, Renton – $1,458,568 Sunset Gardens will include 75 units of affordable housing for Veterans and people experiencing homelessness, as well as the Renton Housing Authority administrative office on the ground floor.



Among the program recipients, LifeWire will rehabilitate a property in Bellevue to provide 25 units of emergency shelter and transitional housing for domestic violence survivors and their children who are coming out of homelessness or are at high risk of homelessness. This program is primarily serving single women and women with children who do not have other options for housing. Rehabilitation work is slated to begin May 2022. LifeWire plans to welcome new residents as early as September 2022.

“Survivors of domestic violence often have to choose between staying in an abusive home or risking homelessness,” said Rachel Krinsky, Executive Director at LifeWire. “These apartments will offer a safer option for survivor households who face the greatest risks and barriers, offering a place to heal and begin a new life. We are so grateful to the County for helping to make this possible.”