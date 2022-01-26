SPONSORED :

Stuart Steadman named 2021 #1 Individual Realtor at Keller Williams Puget Sound

Local real estate agent and longtime B-Town Blog sponsor Stuart Steadman has been honored with the #1 Individual Realtor distinction at Keller Williams Puget Sound.

No stranger to success, Stuart has been honored as the number one top producer at previous real estate agencies with whom he has been associated, as far back as 1999.

In addition, he is proud to claim status amongst the top 1% of Real Estate Agents. This latest achievement has special significance, since he has been able to ascend to this level in only a short time with Keller Williams Puget Sound.

“I couldn’t do it without the faith of my clients, friends, and family.” shares the ever-effusive area local.

A healthy dose of gratitude, and dedication to what matters most, seems to be his guiding ethos as he continues:

“I care deeply about the job I do, but more than that, I care deeply about my clients. Thank you for trusting me with the purchase or sale of your family home, investment, and commercial properties. It means the world to me.”

If you are planning to sell or buy a home or commercial property in 2022, you owe it to yourself to give Stuart a call at 206-409-4220, and discover what makes him a consistent leader in local real estate for Burien and beyond.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].