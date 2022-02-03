The Burien Arts Association is presenting its first monthly Life Drawing class starting Saturday, February 19, 5 – 7 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum in Olde Burien.

The fee is $30 per monthly class, collected by the museum.

Teacher/facilitator is JR Salter.

Participants must bring their own pencils, sketch book and eraser.

Register online at highlinemuseum.org.

Limited attendees are allowed with COVID-19 distancing requirements for the class. Face mask, proof of vaccination or negative covid test required.

The classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, the Highline Heritage Museum and ARTSWA.

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: