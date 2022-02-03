CALL FOR HELP : Our friends at the White Center Food Bank need food donations.

The food bank always gets a huge amount of donations around the holidays, but then it drops off dramatically in January. There are also some supply chain issues that their bulk suppliers are struggling with…so please help if you can.

Below is a list of items they need, and if you can help please drop food off during donation hours at the food bank, or donate online here.

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri., at 10829 8th Ave SW, White Center, WA 98168 (map below).

We are running low on the following items and need our community to help fill the shelves:

Soup (pop top) Broth Peanut Butter Rice Sugar (in a box) Condiments (BBQ, mustard, mayo) Oil Flour Coffee & Tea Soy Sauce Mac and Cheese Ramen Noodles Salt Black Pepper



Donation hours at the food bank are 8-3:30 M-F, 10829 8th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98168.

Please get in touch with a staff member when you arrive and they can help load in.

If those hours or location are not convenient, we have donation barrels located at:

BECU in Roxbury Safeway Burien Press Moonshot Coffee Good Day Donuts Future Primitive Beer White Center and Fauntleroy Starbucks locations



More info here: https://www.whitecenterfoodbank.org

Donate online here: https://whitecenterfoodbank.networkforgood.com

Volunteer here: https://www.whitecenterfoodbank.org/volunteer-application