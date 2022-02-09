Highline High School’s Drill Team wants to shout a huge, choreographed THANKS! to all its supporters for recent donations received to help purchase new uniforms/equipment, pay for scholarships, travel expenses and more.

You may recall our previous coverage about the group, which was seeking sponsorships to help subsidize the cost of running a drill team, including scholarships for students who couldn’t afford it.

“Unfortunately, not all families can afford for their student to participate, and fundraising helps remove barriers to participation for students in need,” organizers said.

Here’s a “Thank You” video the team recently released:

And you can still help – to sponsor the Highline Drill Team, go to teamupbanners.com/sponsors, choose the amount you’d like to sponsor and then select “Highline Team” in the drop down menu at checkout.

If you want more info or have any questions, please contact Coach Helena at [email protected].