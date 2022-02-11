EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Wayne’s Service Center will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Event on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to celebrate their 56+ years serving the Southside Community.

Customers have trusted Wayne, his children Eric, Stacey and Paul and their exceptional team to care for their vehicle needs for generations. Whether it was gas, filling up a propane tank, or full service automotive repair – Wayne’s Service Center had it all.

“Wayne’s Service Center has been honored as our Small Business of the Year, multiple times over the years,” said Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber. “That award and acknowledgement showcases just a small amount of how much good the business did for our community, and although we are sad to see them sell their business, we wish them and their whole family the very best on their next adventure.”

The special pop-up event will take place at the business (map below).

The community is invited to stop by and say a fond farewell to the Waynes Service family and team. Please stop by and thank Wayne for all the years.

“Thank you all for the years of business and support to all we have met, come to know and proudly serve,” the Roush Family said in a statement.

Wayne Roush offered this letter to the community:

To the Burien, Highline, Normandy Park and Des Moines areas Waynes Service Center and the Roush family announce the transition of our business to a new family operation, we wish those folks a long and successful relationship with the great people of this area.

We have endless wonderful memories of the 56 plus years of operation in the neighborhood! These go back to the days of a full service, free glassware and S&H green stamps and even rationing during the supply shortage with the long lines waiting to get 5 or 10 gallons of gas in the 1970’s.

We have enjoyed and wish to extend our gratitude to the families, friends and classmates from the Highline class of 1954 and all the way back to Sunnydale elementary in 1945. WOW!

We have appreciated and treasured our time in the community and families we have gotten to know and wish it could be more! It is with a great deal of sadness that the run is over!

Thank you deeply from the Roush Family and the Great Employees past and present.

– Wayne

Event Details:

WHAT: Wayne’s Service Center Customer Appreciation Day

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Wayne’s Service Center (across from Normandy Park QFC), 18032 1st Ave S. Burien WA 98148: