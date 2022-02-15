SAVE THE DATE : Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s 12th annual fundraiser – ‘Heroes for Nature Gala’ – will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m.

The event will be held at the TAF Bethaday Community Learning Space (map below).

The ESC has spent the last 21 years providing students and families of south King County with high quality hands-on science education.

“We welcome you to join us in celebrating the hard work of our naturalists, tenacity of our students and families and commitment of our supportive community as we work to improve and expand our services. Join us for a night of fun, fish, and fundraising.”

Cost is $50.00 per ticket.

TAF Bethaday Community Learning Space is located at 605 SW 108th Street: