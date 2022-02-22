All are invited to stop by Moshier Art Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, 2022, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to donate, pick out a beautiful bowl, and participate in a fun raffle for Burien’s Empty Bowls food bank fundraiser.

Moshier Art Center potters have donated bowls to be gifted with your donation.

“While we won’t be sharing a meal with you this year, we hope you will stop by to help support the Food Banks!”

Minimum donation $20.

All proceeds benefit Highline Area and White Center Food Banks.

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity.