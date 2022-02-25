A new law requiring food service businesses to switch to compostable products will go into effect July 1, 2022, and an online webinar will be held Wednesday, Mar. 2 to help educate business owners.

The Zoom event will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022 from 2 – 3 p.m.

The Burien City Council passed Ordinance 709 on Feb. 3, 2020 restricting the use and sale of non-compostable food serviceware products. All food service business must use and provide compostable food service products starting July 1, 2022.

This ordinance applies to all food service businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, delis, coffee shops, food trucks, and home delivery services.

Sponsored by the City of Burien, Discover Burien, and Zero Waste Washington, this free virtual webinar will include information about the law and how businesses can make the switch to compostable products.

Register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CMNmUrDySIGr65K3sOSl5g?fbclid=IwAR0dnovKIQw6Aq61-kX2BnvzWu-KRD1wbuqGymdldTP9U51wQog4h5XRRhU

More information about the law can be found at burienwa.gov/compostables.

For questions about the law or to get support for your business, please contact:

Paige Morris

Environmental Education Specialist

[email protected]

(206) 248-5511